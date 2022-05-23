New Top Gun: Maverick Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Top Gun: Maverick makes its final descent into theaters this weekend after a very long trip from the first time they started looking into the movie in 2010, to the various COVID delays, to the CinemaCon and Cannes premieres, to the wide release this weekend. The reviews are so far very promising and even the people not crazy about the story of the movie are impressed with the filmmaking on a sheer technical level. That's why another behind-the-scenes featurette is so fun to see and why this is one of those movies you want to see on the biggest screen possible. It's just absolutely wild how well all of these shots look and you almost wish this thing was longer than two minutes and really got into the nitty-gritty for how this movie was shot.

Summary: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris. It will be released on May 27, 2022.