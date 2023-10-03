Posted in: Comics, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, dc comics, plastic man

Is DC Comics Bringing Plastic Man To The New DC Universe?

DC Comics has just been through a round of trademark registrations. Blue Beetle, Creature Commandos, DC Dark Legion and Plastic Man.

DC Comics has just been through a round of trademark registration. Blue Beetle, courtesy of the recent movie. Creature Commandos, courtesy of the upcoming TV show. DC Dark Legion ahead of a new role-playing game. And…. Plastic Man.

Nine separate trademark registrations for the following were made on the 1st of September this year. There are no Plastic Man projects in any media on any official schedule, but at the beginning of the year, James Gunn told Comic Book, "Who would've thought 11 years ago the two most popular rides in the world are Guardians of the Galaxy rides. Two most popular rides in the world are based on a comic that f-cking 20,000 people knew. And so being able to try to create these other properties, use our diamonds, our Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, to prop up our Booster Golds or Green Lanterns or Plastic Mans or whatever is important." All this trademark activity indicates that DC Comics has big plans for the character.

Warren Ellis has a pitch for Plastic Man. With James Gunn signing off on a The Authority movie, might the two have been in touch again?

Plastic Man, created by Jack Cole in 1941, was a humourous superhero who first appeared in Police Comics #1, originally published by Quality Comics and later acquired by DC Comics in 1966. He would later get a TV show of his own, The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Show, from 1979 to 1981, and was a regular on Batman: The Brave and the Bold TV show running from 2008 to 2011. Grant Morrison included him in their 1990s revival of the Justice League, Kyle Baker wrote and illustrated an award-winning Plastic Man series, and Frank Miller used him in All-Star Batman and Dark Knight Strikes Again.

Clocks; watches; jewelry; bracelets; ankle bracelets; bangles; brooches in the nature of jewelry; chains in the nature of jewelry; charms for jewelry; cuff-links; earrings; necklaces; ornamental lapel pins; pendants; rings; jewelry cases; beads for making jewelry; musical jewelry boxes; leather jewelry; slap bracelets; leather key chains; imitation leather key chains; non-metal key chains; metal key chains; key chains comprised of split rings with decorative fobs or trinkets.

Athletic bags, baby backpacks, backpacks, beach bags, book bags, diaper bags, duffel bags, messenger bags, briefcases, gym bags, tote bags, coin purses, fanny packs, knapsacks, waist packs, textile shopping bags; canvas shopping bags, reusable shopping bags; Umbrellas; Wallets; Accessories made of leather, namely, wallets, handbags and shoulder belts.

Clothing for men, women and children, namely, shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jogging suits, trousers, pants, shorts, tank tops, rainwear, cloth baby bibs, skirts, blouses, dresses, suspenders, sweaters, jackets, coats, raincoats, snow suits, ties, robes, hats, caps, sun visors, gloves, belts, scarves, sleepwear, pajamas, lingerie, underwear, boots, shoes, sneakers, sandals, socks, booties, slipper socks, swimwear and masquerade and Halloween costumes.

Printed matter and paper goods, namely, fiction books featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features, comic books, children's books, strategy guides, magazines featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features, coloring books, children's activity books; Stationery, writing paper, envelopes; printed matter, namely, notebooks, diaries, note cards, greeting cards, collectible trading cards; Lithographs; Pens, pencils, and cases therefor; erasers, crayons, markers, colored pencils, painting sets for children, chalk and chalkboards; Stickers; Decals; Heat transfer papers; printed Posters; Adhesive plastic film with removable paper for mounting images for Decorative purposes; Mounted and unmounted printed photographs; protective covers for books; book marks, printed calendars, gift wrapping paper; Paper party decorations, namely, paper napkins, paper place mats, crepe paper, printed invitations, paper table cloths, paper cake decorations; Printed design patterns for embroidery or fabric appliques; Printed patterns for costumes, pajamas, sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Bath linens, namely, bath towels and wash cloths; bed linens, namely, bed blankets, bed canopies, bed sheets, pillow cases, comforters, duvet covers, mattress covers, dust ruffles, pillow shams, and bed spreads; blanket throws; textile wall hangings; window curtains of textile; draperies; cotton, polyester and/or nylon fabric; linen cloth; cloth table napkins in the nature of table napkins of textile, fabric table cloths in the nature of table cloths of textile, plastic table covers; kitchen towels, fabric place mats in the nature of place mats of textile, bath mitts, fabric table runners and cloth coasters; fabric handkerchiefs in the nature of cloth handkerchiefs, quilts, and golf towels, and beach towels.

Toys and sporting goods, including games and playthings, namely, action figures and accessories therefor; Accessories for action figures, namely, playsets for action figures; toy furniture; Plush toys; Balloons; Bathtub toys; Ride-on toys; Playing cards and card games; Toy vehicles; Dolls; Flying discs; Hand-held units for playing electronic games; Game equipment sold as a unit for playing a board game, a card game, a manipulative game, a parlor game, and an action type target game; Stand alone video output game machines; Slot machines; Gaming equipment, namely, slot machines with or without video output; Gaming machines, namely, devices which accept a wager; Reconfigurable casino and lottery gaming equipment, namely, gaming machines and recorded operational computer games software therefor sold as a unit; Jigsaw and manipulative puzzles; Paper face masks being playthings; Skateboards; Ice skates; Water squirting toys; Balls, namely, playground balls, soccer balls, baseballs, basketballs; Baseball gloves; Swimming floats for recreational use; Kickboard flotation devices for recreational use; Surfboards; Swim boards for recreational use; Swim fins; Toy bakeware and toy cookware; building block play sets; action figure toy sets; Toy snow globes; paper party hats; Christmas tree ornaments; Computer gaming consoles for recreational game playing; Paper party favors; Halloween masks.

Entertainment services, namely, providing online video games, providing online computer games, and providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; Video and computer game services provided on-line from a computer network; Entertainment services in the nature of on-going live-action, comedy, drama, animated, and reality television series; Production of live-action, comedy, drama, animated and reality television series; Distribution and showing of live-action, comedy, drama and animated motion picture theatrical films; Production of live-action, comedy, drama and animated motion picture theatrical films; Theatrical performances both animated and live action; Providing information via an electronic global computer network in the field of entertainment relating specifically to games, music, movies, and television; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the nature of film clips, photographs and other multimedia materials for entertainment purposes via a web site; Providing news about current events and entertainment, and information related to education and cultural events, via a global computer network; Providing information for and actual entertainment via an electronic global communications network in the nature of live-action, comedy, drama and animated programs and production of live-action, comedy, drama and animated motion picture films for distribution via a global computer network; Providing a computer game that may be accessed by a telecommunications network for use network-wide by network users; Electronic publishing services, namely, publication of dramatic text and animated and live-action graphic works of others on-line featuring articles, novelizations, scripts, comic books, strategy guides, photographs and visual materials; Providing online non-downloadable publications in the nature of books featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features, comic books, children's books, strategy guides, magazines featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features, coloring books, children's activity books and magazines in the field of entertainment; Amusement parks services; Entertainment in the nature of amusement park rides; Presentation of live or pre-recorded dramatic, animated and live-action shows and movies; Providing entertainment and recreation information; Electronic game services provided via a global computer network; Providing of casino and gaming facilities; Entertainment services, namely, casino gaming; Electronic casino gaming services; Entertainment services in the nature of organizing exhibitions in the field of film, and motion picture film distribution.

Cosmetics, namely, lipstick, lip gloss, non-medicated lip balm and compacts containing make-up; mascara; eye shadow; eyebrow pencils; blush; eyeliner; nail enamel; nail polish; make-up powder; make-up remover; make-up for the face and body; make-up kits comprised of lipstick, lip gloss, blush and eye shadow; face powder, face cream, skin lotion and skin gel; facial scrubs; skin masks; facial cleansing cream; non-medicated skin care preparations; body powder; bath milks; bath beads; bath oil, bath gel and non-medicated bath salts; shower and bath foam; hand cream and lotion; body cream and lotion; sunscreen preparation, namely, cream and lotion; cosmetic suntan lotions; sunblock lotions; after-sun creams; shaving cream and after-shave lotion, skin cleanser and non-medicated body soaks; skin toners; deodorant for personal use; antiperspirant; body deodorant; cologne; perfume; body splash; scented body spray; nail cream; nail polish remover; soaps, namely, liquid bath soap, gel bath soap and bar soap; deodorant soap, skin soap; toothpaste, mouthwash; shampoo; hair conditioner; styling gels; styling lotions.

Motion picture films featuring comedy, drama, action, adventure and animation, and motion picture films for broadcast on television featuring comedy, drama, action, adventure and animation; Audio-video discs, and digital versatile discs featuring music, comedy, drama, action, adventure and animation; Stereo headphones; Batteries; Cordless telephones; CD players; CD-ROM computer game discs; Telephone and radio pagers; Compact disc players; Radios; Mouse pads; Eyeglasses, sunglasses and cases therefor; Downloadable software for use in playing online computer games, Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable and recorded computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable and recorded video and computer game programs; Video game cartridges; Downloadable and recorded computer and video game software; Downloadable and recorded computer game software for gaming machines including slot machines; Downloadable and recorded computer software and firmware for games of chance on any computerized platform, including dedicated gaming consoles, video based slot machines, reel based slot machines and video lottery terminals; Computer software for linking digitized video and audio media to a global computer information network, recorded on CD-ROM and digital versatile computer game discs; Downloadable audio-visual image files and graphics in the field of entertainment featuring animated motion pictures, television series, comedies and dramas; Downloadable and recorded computer software, namely, computer software for streaming audio-visual media content via the Internet; Downloadable and recorded computer software for streaming and storing audio-visual media content; Downloadable audio and video players for media content with multimedia and interactive functions; downloadable video search and annotation software, content protection software, database management software, and database synchronization software; Downloadable and recorded computer programs for accessing, browsing and searching online databases; Downloadable and recorded software that enables users to play and program entertainment-related audio, video, text and multi-media content; Downloadable and recorded computer application software for streaming and storing audio-visual media content; downloadable computer application software for streaming audio-visual media content via the Internet; downloadable computer software for streaming audio-visual media content via the internet; Downloadable computer software for streaming and storing audio-visual media content; Downloadable electronic publications in the nature of fiction books featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features, comic books, children's books, strategy guides, magazines featuring characters from animated, action adventure, comedy and drama features, coloring books, children's activity books and magazines in the field of entertainment; Cellular telephone accessories, namely, hands-free accessories in the nature of cases, phone battery charging cords, headphones and earbuds; cellular telephone covers and cellular telephone face covers; Magnetically encoded phone cards, credit cards, cash cards, debit cards and magnetic key cards; and Decorative magnets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!