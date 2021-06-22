New Trailer for James Gunn's for The Suicide Squad "Leaks"

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad has been "leaked," and by "leaked," we mean that there was a coordinated effort by the cast to post the trailer early. Warner Bros. did eventually post the trailer for everyone to see, but they played up the "leak" for a couple of hours this morning. We also got a new poster for the movie as well shared by director James Gunn. The whole fake leak thing isn't that surprising, considering the kind of production they are going for and the sense of humor that Gunn has.

The Suicide Squad Poster. Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Suicide Squad Detailed Summary: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

Copyright: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics. Caption: (L-r) JOEL KINNAMAN as Colonel Rick Flag, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN as Polka-Dot Man, JOHN CENA as Peacemaker, IDRIS ELBA as Bloodsport, DANIELA MELCHIOR as Ratcatcher 2, and ALICE BRAGA as Sol Soria in Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero action adventure "THE SUICIDE SQUAD," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.

