New Trailer For Knock At The Cabin Teases An Impossible Choice

The major releases for 2022 are behind us, so it's time to start looking toward the beginning of 2023. There are a couple of interesting movies that we'll be seeing before the spring hits, but one of them is M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin. We got the first teaser earlier this year, but Universal dropped the second trailer on us as a Christmas present. This one gives us a better idea of what this plot will be and just how you could try and convince someone to make this impossible choice. The source material sounds very up Shyamalan's alley, but he's also a hit-or-miss director. We'll have to see how this one ends up playing out.

Knock at the Cabin: Summary, Cast, Release Date

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman, based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox. Knock at the Cabin will be released on February 3, 2023.