New Wonder Woman 1984 Promo Is the Only Thing to Come Out of CCXP

Well, that was a choice. If you're like me, you've spent the last five hours more or less watching the six-hour-long Warner Bros. block at CCXP Worlds that they were live streaming. However, unlike something like FanDome, where there was a schedule so you knew when you could show up to watch the things you were interested in, there wasn't one here. It was just six hours, and who the hell knew when the movie or show you were interested in would show up. If you were on the main website and watching the chat, it was not going over well. The one time I really saw them all engaged was during a screening of the pilot of Primal, where the baby dinosaurs died. Anyway, after over five hours, they finally brought out the big guns with the movies and gave us approximately nothing. We saw about 3 seconds of Godzilla vs. Kong at the very beginning of the panel, then at the end, we got a few new pieces of concept art, and images for The Suicide Squad, The Flash director Andy Muschietti told us the movie would be unlike anything we've ever seen which could not be more of a generic statement if we wanted one, and the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 mostly answered some generic fan questions. At the very end of the panel, they dropped a new promo for the movie, which is oddly subdued in tone and doesn't match any of the other marketing we've seen so far.

And that was about it; if you were watching this event for the movies anyway, it was a massive letdown, and judging from the social media reactions and the live chat, people are not exactly happy about this. Thus far, DC FanDome seems to be the only virtual event that actually managed to work while all of the others have been stumbling hard. As for this promo, there isn't much in the way of new footage for Wonder Woman 1984. The movie is coming out in theaters and on HBO Max, but considering the pandemic is worse than it was the three other times Warner Bros. delayed this movie, maybe just watch it on HBO Max instead. Wear a mask, social distance, and don't be freaking stupid, and maybe we can justify seeing The Suicide Squad in theaters next year.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.