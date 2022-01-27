More Evidence That Nicolas Cage Is Perfect To Olat Dracula In Renfield

Nicolas Cage is all set to play Dracula in the upcoming Universal Monsters film Renfield, and many have applauded the choice. He seems very excited about the role, his first major studio film in ages, and keeps giving interviews where he talks about just how thrilled he is. That includes a new one with the Los Angeles Times, where he says that he lives a "Goth" lifestyle and even keeps a black crow as a pet. The crow's name is Hoogan, and he even makes fun of Cage. "He has taken to calling me names… it's comical, at least, it is to me. When I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and then go, 'Ass.' Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth."

Nicolas Cage Is So Goth You Guys

Nicolas Cage also says that James Wan's 2021 horror film Malignant will inspire his performance as the vampire in the film: "I looked at Bela Lugosi's performance, and then I looked at Frank Langella's performance. I looked at Gary's performance in uncle's movie, which I think it's just so sumptuous. Every frame is a work of art. I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw 'Malignant,' and I thought what she did with those moves — and even 'Ringu' with Sadako [Yamamura] … I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

Awkwafina has also signed on to be part of what is shaping up to be a pretty impressive cast. Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound Productions will help produce the movie based on a pitch made by Kirkman. Chris McKay will helm the project, Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley will spin the tale of Renfield, and it will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Nicholas Hoult will star in the film as Renfield, with Nicolas Cage as Dracula, of course. It will release in 2022.