No Escape is a Tension-Filled Indictment of the Vlogger Life

Jason joins Director/Writer Will Wernick (who also directed the hit thriller Escape Room) to talk about his new film No Escape. The story here, per the studio:

Cole, a social media star, travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, he and his friends enter a cold world of mystery, excess and danger. As the line between real life and social media is blurred, the group must fight to escape, and survive.

The director talks about how he settled on the focus of a follow-up to Escape Room, turning his attention to the strange world of vloggers who live their lives on film. A popular vlogger, who has to reward his viewers with unfiltered content and attention, is a mega-celebrity without the layers of protection provided to celebrities of previous eras. Such a person would be perfect foil for a trap like the ones that Cole, played by Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen, and his pals are lured into. They think they're being invited to an escape room– it's actually something closer to a new Saw entry. "Honestly, I'm surprised it hasn't happened already," Wernick says.

No Escape releases Sept 18 in theaters and VOD.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series, and the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series Surf Mystic, under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.