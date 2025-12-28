Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, avatar, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash Star Addresses His Character's Ambiguous Fate

One of the stars of Avatar: Fire and Ash teases that their character's fall may not be the end, saying, "who knows what's in store."

Article Summary Stephen Lang teases Quaritch's ambiguous fate in Avatar: Fire and Ash, hinting at possible survival.

Quaritch's fall in the latest film echoes his previous near-deaths and resurrection in the Avatar series.

Fire and Ash expands Quaritch's complexity, involving him with Na'vi clans and former enemies.

Fan theories abound as box office success sparks debate over whether Quaritch is truly gone for good.

After experiencing a death and resurrection between two films, one long-running Avatar villain finally seems to meet his end in Avatar: Fire and Ash… or at least that is how it looks on screen. But considering his complicated track record, it's not exactly enough to convince everyone that he's down for the count. Now the actor behind the character is weighing in on the big fall, casting just enough doubt to keep the theories alive.

Stephen Lang on Quaritch's Fate in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Stephen Lang, who once again plays Colonel Miles Quaritch, spoke with CinemaBlend about the climactic moment and his mindset while shooting it, telling the outlet, "The line that I don't say when I take that is 'F**k it' because that's really what it is. It's a 'F**k it' moment. 'This is too confusing and complex for me. I've done plenty.' I really won't say more than that about it. As far as we know, he's plummeting and that it's the end for him. But, he did die after the first movie, and he almost died in the second movie. So who knows what's in store."

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up after Avatar: The Way of Water, with Jake Sully and Neytiri still trying to hold their family together when a menacing new Na'vi clan enters the picture. Of course, human forces also remain a major threat to the planet, which keeps Quaritch in the middle of the fight and pushes him into more complex territory, from working alongside Jake to forming a relationship with the Ash clan leader Varang.

The film brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Lang, alongside Oona Chaplin as Varang, plus returning players like Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo Li Bliss, and Kate Winslet, with James Cameron directing. At the box office, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already delivered a powerful opening, earning about $88 million domestically and $345 million worldwide in its first weekend, giving the franchise another strong launch while two more sequels wait in the wings for 2029 and 2031. So, whether Quaritch's plunge is truly the end or just another chapter in his stubborn survival streak is something we probably will not know for a few more years.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!