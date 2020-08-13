Horror Film No Escape Debuts Interesting Trailer, Out September 18th

No Escape is a new horror film from Vertical Entertainment about social media influencers and what happens when the quest for clout turns into unspeakable horror. The film stars Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker, Ronen Rubinstein, Pasha Lynchnikoff, George Janko, and Siya, and is written and directed by Will Wernick. It will release on demand and on digital platforms on September 18th. There are some definite SAW-vibes going on in this trailer, and you can watch the said trailer for No Escape down below, as well as read the synopsis and see the film's poster.

No Escape Looks Promising

"A social media personality travels with his friends to Moscow to capture new content for his successful VLOG. Always pushing the limits and catering to a growing audience, they enter a cold world of mystery, excess, and danger. Directed by Will Wernick Starring: Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Ronen Rubinstein, No Escape releases on-demand and on digital platforms on September 18th."

This film was initially released internationally as Follow Me (not sure why they changed it); for sure, there is not really much new here. Escape Room and SAW mixed together for our viewing pleasure. What is interesting is that it looks like a well-made film. There are some pretty gorgeous shots in this trailer and some real unnerving set pieces. It made me uncomfortable to watch, and that is hard to do anymore after years of films like this being released. The horror of social media influencers alone is terrifying enough, add-in impossible traps that they have to try and escape? I think I am sold. No Escape will release on September 18th on demand and on VOD digital platforms.