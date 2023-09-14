Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, hulu, no one will save you

No One Will Save You: 3 New Images From The Home Invasion Alien Film

20th Century Studios has another really cool-sounding movie that is dropping directly onto Hulu this month called No One Will Save You, and we have three more images.

One of the coolest-sounding movies that came out of nowhere in the last couple of days is the home invasion alien abduction film No One Will Save You. It's one of those ideas that seems incredibly obvious, and you have to think why someone hasn't made about ten of these, but that doesn't appear to be the case, at least not in the mainstream. It's sad that this film could probably do well in theaters with a decent marketing push, but with the strike, it really doesn't stand a chance. However, maybe it can gain some decent legs on streaming, and possibly 20th Century Studios and Hulu will have another Prey on their hands if the movie turns out good. It has a great leading lady with Kaitlyn Dever, not just because we share the same name and spelling. She's very talented and will have to carry this movie by herself, but she has the chops to pull it off. We have three more images after the trailer was released earlier this month, and thankfully, these also don't give a clear look at the alien. Right now, we only see flashes of it in the trailer, which is the way to go.

No One Will Save You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is a captivating sci-fi psychological thriller introducing Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce. No One Will Save You begins streaming on September 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

