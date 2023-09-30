Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, hulu, no one will save you, sci-fi

No One Will Save You Director Explains the Film's Ending

The director of the Hulu sci-fi film No One Will Save You is explaining what he wanted audiences to take away from the movie.

Hulu's new film No One Will Save You is quite the sci-fi, alien home invasion flick – and as it plays out, it becomes less and less of what you might have expected coming into the movie. So, if you've found yourself wondering about that conclusion and how to interpret the film (with many divided about its ending), the director is here to clarify things. Kind of.

How the Director of No One Will Save You Describes the Film's Ending

When discussing the film's conclusion with Inverse, director Brian Duffield explains, "For Brynn, it's not a delusion or anything. I love Brynn. I love her as a character and what she goes through, and I don't have the heart to be a douchebag, and she gets her kicked so hard in the movie that I wanted our girl to be okay. I think that's thematically what the movie is about for me, is about how these life-altering things happen, and then you have to rebuild and figure it out. I know some people have been like, 'Oh, is she dead or dreaming,' or whatever."

Duffield then elaborates, "I think there's material there to suggest everything, but I think for Brynn as a character, it's a genuine experience that she's having. You can interpret it [as a dream,] especially because of where she is beforehand, but I don't know how much I believe you can heal in a dream. I like bleak horror endings, but I like Brynn more than those. I think every version of the ending, there isn't a definite element of bleakness to it, but I think for me, the important part of the ending is that Brynn is in a good place."

The film's plot description introduces it as, "From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is a captivating sci-fi psychological thriller introducing Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

No One Will Save You is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!