Will No One Will Save You Get A Sequel?

No One Will Save You came out this weekend, and people seem to be really enjoying it, so of course, people are wondering if there will be a sequel.

20th Century Studios and Hulu released a new film, No One Will Save You, this weekend, and if the response from someone like Guillermo del Toro is anything to go by, it's "fun." In fact, del Toro's specific words on Twitter/X were, "NO ONE WILL SAVE YOU is fun, fun, FUN. It is also smart and with great moments, staged in a classic, solid way. It avoids the pitfalls and maximizes its resources. I couldn't think of a more perfect movie for your weekend. Fulfills all the promise of SPONTANEOUS," and he also praised the film's ability to work with so little dialogue. The ending, we're remaining as spoiler-free as possible here, isn't exactly definitive, and with horror movies, they always like to make sequels. So no one should be surprised that /Film asked director and writer Brian Duffield if he ever wanted to play in this world again.

"I am not the biggest sequel guy," he replied. "I joked with Kaitlyn, maybe it's every seven years, we'll do our "Before Sunset," and we'll save you. I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel. If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone's begging for it, we'll talk. There's not a franchise super plan in my head yet. It would take a lot of work; then I'd be so stressed out that I have to come up with something."

Unfortunately, one of the problems with absolutely sticking the landing the first time is that it can be hard to do it a second, and even more so if there is a sequel. No One Will Save You is a fun little movie that shows up and does what it needs to and then bounces. No one says that we have to beat a good concept to death, and it sounds like at least Duffield isn't willing to do that. People ripping this film off, though? Well, imitation is common in the horror genre, so we shouldn't be surprised to see some copycats emerging in the next one to three years.

No One Will Save You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is a captivating sci-fi psychological thriller introducing Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce. No One Will Save You begins streaming on September 22, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

