No Time To Die Delayed to November in Australia

The never-ending saga of No Time To Die continues. The 25th Bond movie has been getting delayed in the 11th hour repeatedly to the point that the marketing budget must be completely insane. These movies are already extremely expensive, and it's likely that No Time To Die will have to clear something like half a billion dollars to break even. In COVID times, people are cheering when a movie does over $20 million; it's opening weekend, so the times have very much changed. However, MGM can't keep sitting on this movie forever. So far, it has a release date of September 30th in the United Kingdom and October 8th in the United States. It was supposed to open on September 30th in Australia as well, but according to Variety, the movie has been delayed to November 11th due to "changes specific to the Australian marketplace impacted by Covid," according to MGM.

Australia is in a different position from the rest of the world when it comes to COVID-19. The rollout for the vaccine has been slower out there, and they have had several lockdowns since. According to Variety, "more than 60% of the Australian marketplace is currently in a state of lockdown, which the government-mandated will remain in place until 70% of the population is vaccinated. Businesses will be allowed to function normally after the country reaches an 80% vaccination rate, which is estimated to be in mid-November." There isn't any point for No Time To Die to come out in a country where no one can see it. The question becomes whether or not the other markets are going to delay the movie as well.

Summary: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It will be released on October 8th in the United States and September 30th in the United Kingdom.