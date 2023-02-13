Nosferatu: Emma Corrin Joins The Robert Eggers Film The Crown star Emma Corrin is the latest star to hop aboard the Nosferatu remake from director Robert Eggers. Production starts soon.

Nosferatu is gearing up, and the cast is growing more and more. Emma Corrin, no stranger to working with director Robert Eggers, is joining Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe in the remake of the monster classic. The director will also pen the script, with Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus producing. The film is rapidly heading towards a start date, with locations throughout Europe in March. Deadline had the news of The Crown star joining the cast.

Nosferatu Will Update A Classic

The original Nosferatu is, of course, one of the most important and iconic films ever made. "In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen (Greta Schroeder). After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Meanwhile, Orlok's servant, Knock (Alexander Granach), prepares for his master to arrive at his new home."

As far as Eggers being the one to remake this, it couldn't be in better hands. I have no doubt that he will make a film that can proudly stand next to the original while putting his own stamp on the characters and story. Skarsgard is well on his way to becoming one of the most respected and genius horror actors of the modern-day, so having him involved is also a no-brainer. If this sees the light of day in 2023, it will be one of the most anticipated of the year. Fingers crossed that it does. With production starting in a couple of weeks, expect way more casting news and hopefully some more behind-the-scenes content as well.