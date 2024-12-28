Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

The Cast Of Nosferatu Takes Us On A Tour Of The Film's Beautiful Props

The cast of Nosferatu takes us on a tour of the film's beautiful props in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Focus Features.

Article Summary Dive into the exquisite props of Nosferatu with a new behind-the-scenes look from Focus Features.

Admire the intricate details of Ellen's locket and Orlok's ring showcased by the cast.

Nosferatu is exceeding expectations at the box office with its mesmerizing visuals.

Perfect for fans of production design, discover why every detail in Nosferatu matters.

It appears there is some justice in this world because Nosferatu is doing pretty well at the box office, all things considered. A good number of you have excellent taste, and we love that for you. If you've seen the film, you probably got a bit lost in the beautiful details of the world that Robert Eggers created for this film. As always, the devil, or the vampire in this case, is in the details, and Focus Features has decided to give us an up-close and personal look. The cast of Nosferatu took to a video shared on social media that shows off several key props for the film, including all of the intricate details that went into even something that might initially seem insignificant. If you're someone who really loves the production and costume design aspect of film, this is one of those behind-the-scenes videos you're going to love.

Enter the prop shop of NOSFERATU. A behind-the-scenes look at Ellen's locket, Orlok's ring, and more from the set of NOSFERATU. Now playing only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/gLYdm7DT5u — Nosferatu (@NosferatuFilm) December 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It was released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

