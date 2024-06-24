Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu: First Teaser Trailer Teases That "He Is Coming"

Focus Features has released the first teaser trailer for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, along with four new images and a behind-the-scenes image.

Article Summary First teaser trailer for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu teases the haunting to come.

Focus Features unveils eerie footage and behind-the-scenes glimpse.

Nosferatu faces stiff competition in December 2024 with Disney and Jordan Peele releases.

All-star cast with Bill Skarsgård leads the gothic tale set for a Christmas release.

One of the best parts of Universal and Focus Features presentations didn't have anything to do with Wicked, but instead was the teaser trailer we got to see for director Robert Eggers Nosferatu. Unfortunately, how long everyone would have to wait to see the footage released publicly was very unclear. People who went and saw The Bikeriders got to see the teaser trailer for the film over the weekend [those of you who were filming it are buzzkills, put your damn phones away in movie theaters, do you have any manners] but Focus has released it for everyone else to see. It's an excellent teaser that shows off a ton of footage and gives you an excellent impression of what kind of movie you're in while also telling you virtually nothing about the story and failing to show us any substantial footage of the monster itself. That probably won't last until December, but it's good for now. We also got four new high-quality images and a behind-the-scenes image, but no poster.

Nosferatu Is A Christmas Movie (Don't @ Me)

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. A new film from Jordan Peele was supposed to be released on December 25, 2024, but that was recently delayed to October 26, 2026, so that clears up the schedule a little bit. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

