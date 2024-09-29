Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: New TV Spot Is Released, Reportedly New Trailer Coming Soon

Focus Features has released a new TV spot for the upcoming Nosferatu from director Robert Eggers. A new trailer is reportedly arriving this week.

Despite a Christmas release, fans can revel in spooky vibes with the current Nosferatu marketing.

Nosferatu faces December competition from Disney's Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Nosferatu promises a gothic tale of obsession and terror between a haunted woman and a vampire.

It's almost October, which means spooky season! Focus Features isn't about letting us celebrate with the remake of Nosferatu, though, since that isn't coming out until Christmas, which is such a buckwild decision that you must respect it. However, if the studio is smart, they will lean into the vibes of this month to help really kick off the marketing for this film. It sounds like that might be the case. We got a new TV spot shared to the official X/Twitter account the other day and now reports are going around online that a new trailer could drop as early as tomorrow. They still haven't shown the creature design, but that is still a very good idea. Let's keep doing that.

Nosferatu Is A Christmas Movie (Don't @ Me)

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. A new film from Jordan Peele was supposed to be released on December 25, 2024, but that was recently delayed to October 26, 2026, so that clears up the schedule a little bit. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

