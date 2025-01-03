Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: film, Focus Features, nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu: Robert Eggers Wasn't Tempted To Film In Black And White

The writer and director of Nosferatu reveals why the well-received movie was never intended to be filmed in black and white.

Article Summary Robert Eggers reveals why his Nosferatu remake wasn't shot in black and white.

The film balances original gothic elements with modern storytelling.

Eggers aimed for romanticism rather than expressionism in color choices.

Nosferatu praised for its desaturated aesthetic and haunting cinematography.

Since its release, the recent gothic horror film Nosferatu has continued to impress both critics and audiences, repeatedly regarded as one of the best films of the year. Given that the original Nosferatu was also a revered production and influential throughout the horror genre, many wondered how the new film would emulate the atmosphere of the original while maintaining a sense of originality.

Now, during an interview with The New York Times, Nosferatu writer and director Robert Eggers was asked if he was tempted to film in black and white to revisit the ambiance of the classic. Eggers remarked, "I never wanted to. It's romanticism, not expressionism — and it's been done very well in black and white before! Obviously, it's a very desaturated movie, and I think some scenes have a kind of strength in expressing a colorless world, in color. But also, even if I wanted to, that's too expensive. Budget's too high. Studio can't do all its TV deals."

Nosferatu: Official Cast and Plot Details

Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The film is directed and written by Eggers, known for his work on The Witch and The Lighthouse. The all-star cast includes Bill Skarsgård as the vampire, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe.

Eggers' vision for Nosferatu has been praised for its ability to balance the eerie, haunting elements of the original with modern storytelling techniques. The film's aesthetic captures a desaturated, almost colorless world, creating a visually compelling experience that remains true to the gothic horror roots while offering something new to contemporary audiences. Additionally, the film's hauntingly beautiful cinematography and compelling narrative ensure it stands as a worthy successor to the original, cementing its place as a modern horror masterpiece.

The Focus Features film Nosferatu is in theaters everywhere.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!