Nicholas Hoult on His Transition from The Great to Nosferatu

Nosferatu star Nicholas Hoult discusses his transition from the series The Great to his character in the upcoming gothic horror film.

The actor highlights the challenge of minimizing his comedic expressions for a gothic horror tone.

Director Robert Eggers advised Hoult to study Bergman films for a more reserved performance.

Nosferatu's unique tone and cast add buzz to its anticipated December 2024 release.

The upcoming gothic horror film Nosferatu has garnered serious praise for its creativity, compelling cast performances, and extremely unique tone, so the anticipation for its wide release is fairly high. Furthermore, with a legacy that has altered the trajectory of vampire films and literature, the project required an excess of ambition just to live up to (or potentially exceed) audiences' expectations. Now, one of the stars of the influential vampire title is opening up about his biggest challenge in going from a series like The Great to a serious project like Nosferatu.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his role in Nosferatu, actor Nicholas Hoult discussed his biggest obstacle while filming, telling the publication, "I'd previously been shooting a show called The Great for a while, and with that character, I got away with a lot of comedic eyebrow twitches and movements. So that was something that I quickly had to nix for this role because [director Robert Eggers] does not like it. He sent me quite a few [Ingmar Bergman] movies and a lot of other movies to research and watch as prep for Nosferatu, and there's very little eyebrow acting in them. So Rob does not enjoy that, and that was something that felt very alien at first. I was like, 'OK, I have to try and keep my eyebrows as still as possible throughout this whole movie.'"

Nosferatu Cast, Plot Details, and Release Date

Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The film is directed and written by Eggers. The film's all-star cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe.

The Focus Features film Nosferatu will be released theatrically on December 25, 2024. Will you be checking it out?

