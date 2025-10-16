Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – A Lock You Solve Clip Released

Lionsgate released a new clip from Now You See Me: Now You Don't, where the old and new group of magicians deal with a lock you can't pick, but one you have to solve.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a new clip from Now You See Me: Now You Don’t featuring a tricky lock challenge.

The latest footage highlights fresh cast members outsmarting the original magicians in style.

The film's unique approach to lockpicking is compared to clever escape room puzzles by the cast.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t promises bigger illusions and new rivalries for the magic heist franchise.

Lionsgate isn't exactly throwing a ton of weight behind Now You See Me: Now You Don't quite yet, but they need some more winners than losers. This seems like it should be a sure thing, considering the reception of the first two, and if they managed to keep the budget under control. It's still a little baffling that we're not only on the third film in this series, but it's also somehow going even more off the rails than it did in the beginning. They released a new clip recently, and it's another example of how the new members of the cast are one-upping the older ones. In this case, it's Jack (Dave Franco) and his lockpicking abilities versus June (Ariana Greenblatt). It turns out that this isn't exactly a normal lock, and she even namedrops escape rooms as places where you need to look at locks and realize there's more than one way to open them.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) , from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

