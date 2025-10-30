Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Tickets On Sale Plus A New Poster

Tickets are officially on sale for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which will be released in theaters on November 14th, and a new poster was released.

Article Summary Tickets are now on sale for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which hits theaters November 14, 2025.

A brand new poster for Now You See Me: Now You Don't has been released by Dolby ahead of the premiere.

Early reactions to Now You See Me: Now You Don't are trending positive following new footage and clips.

The third installment arrives over a decade after the original, promising high-stakes magical heists.

It's still a little weird that the Now You See Me series is back for a third movie. The first film is over a decade old at this point, and while people never stopped asking about a third, it wasn't something people were online begging for either. It appeared to be one of those sequels that people would be very happy to receive, but if it never came, it wouldn't have impacted anyone in any way. The early reactions for Now You See Me: Now You Don't are coming out, and they are trending pretty positive, but these movies have always been extremely "meh to mediocre" with some moments where everything comes together brilliantly. We'll have to see if this one manages to pull that trick off a third time, but for now, tickets are on sale. We'll get a better idea of whether this film will find an audience during this busy box office season, and Dolby has released another new poster as well. About a week ago, Lionsgate released another clip showing part of the diamond heist.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) , from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!