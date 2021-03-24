Psycho Goreman Is On DVD Now...And There Is A Happy Meal Too

Psycho Goreman released to much fanfare this past January and is destined to become a modern cult classic. We checked out the DVD of the film this weekend, and it more than lived up to the hype. Taking the spirit of films like The Goonies and The Monster Squad and turning the dial to 11, the film is genius and a pretty great watch. This one could not possibly be more over the top, but that is the point, and it is just a ton of fun all around. It doesn't take itself seriously, and it fast became one of my favorites of the year already. I wish there was more meat on the DVD, there is a fair amount of features on the disc, but I wanted so much more. I want more Psycho Goreman! And apparently, thanks to Lester D's and Plastic Meatball, I may get my wish.

Psycho Goreman Happy Meals & Glasses…Just Take My Money

That's right: Lester D's has teamed with Plastic Meatball to create a kid's meal for the film at their chains and will also offer a pair of collectible glasses from the film as well. "The "Archduke of Nightmares" would definitely like fries with that. Hot off a theatrical and video-on-demand run in January, "PG: Psycho Goreman" is now arriving at the Lester D's Reel Diner chain in North America with a promotional kids' meal program. Master licensee Plastic Meatball developed the program in conjunction with Crazy Ball, Inc., the production company behind the film. Known for their movie-inspired décor and menu items, Lester D's will offer a "Hunky Boy Reel Meal Deal," which will feature a special kids' meal in a collectible Psycho Goreman activity box for youngsters. Additionally, two 16 oz. collector glasses of the title character PG and his nemesis Pandora will be available for purchase with a beverage of the customer's choosing."

There are no words for how cool this is. I don't live anywhere near a Lester D's, although now I totally want to go there, but I am going to have to figure out a way to get my hands on this. You can find them at the restaurant in April. The film is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.