Mortal Kombat 2: 4 First-Look Images Have Been Released

Warner Bros. has shared 4 first-look HQ images at Mortal Kombat 2, which will be released in theaters on October 24, 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. reveals 4 stunning first-look images of Mortal Kombat 2, set for release on October 24, 2025.

Karl Urban joins the cast as Johnny Cage, raising excitement for the anticipated Mortal Kombat sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2's production took longer but promises to deliver an exciting follow-up to the 2021 film.

Fans can expect many returning cast members along with new faces joining this high-octane sequel.

We haven't even gotten to the summer blockbuster season, but some studios have already started marketing their big fall releases. It's one of those things that is and isn't surprising at the same time. Warner Bros. managed to pull a win with the first Mortal Kombat movie despite the odds very much stacked against it. Now it's coming back with Mortal Kombat 2, which has taken a bit longer to get here than people might have expected, and we're going to get some things that will make fans very excited. The biggest thing continues to be Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. Urban elevates nearly every production he's in, and this seems like the kind of film and role he'd just have a blast with. We got a poster and logo not that long ago, but the official press site was updated (the initial versions appearing on Entertainment Weekly with their watermark) with four high-quality images.

Is Mortal Kombat 2 Heading For A Flawless Victory?

In early 2021, Warner Bros. decided that a hybrid release model was the way to go regarding COVID and people's hesitation to return to theaters. They put out two movies that were the 1-2 punch that helped kick off that program: Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong. While neither film lit the box office on fire, with Mortal Kombat bringing in $82 million worldwide, this was before the vaccine was readily available to most of the general population; between the decent streaming numbers and reviews for most films, they were both granted sequels. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came out last year and did very well, but Mortal Kombat 2 has taken a little longer to get going. The film was officially greenlit in June 2022.

We don't know anything about the story at the moment. However, we do know that a good portion of the cast from the first film is returning, including Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada, with new cast members including Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Josh Lawson, and Damon Herriman. Simon McQuoid returns to direct, and Jeremy Slater writes the screenplay. Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee are set to produce. Mortal Kombat 2 currently has a release date of October 24, 2025.

