Old Man Rights Purchased By RLJE Films, Releasing October 14th

Old Man is a new horror film starring Stephen Lang, who seems to have the "old person horror" market cornered at the moment. RLJE Films has purchased the rights to release the film and will do so on October 14th. The premise is pretty much the same as the two Don't Breathe films Lang already starred in, except this time, the old man lives in the woods and is not blind. The film will release in theaters, on demand, and on digital services, all on the same day. Also starring in the movie are Marc Senter (Starry Eyes), Liana Wright-Mark (Ocean's 8), and Patch Darragh ("Succession"). Lucky McKee is the director.

Old Man Stephen Lang Out Here Terrorizing Everybody

"RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the thriller OLD MAN from director Lucky McKee (May, All Cheerleaders Die). The screenwriting debut of Joel Veach, the film stars Stephen Lang (Avatar franchise, VFW), Marc Senter (Starry Eyes), with Liana Wright-Mark (Ocean's 8), and Patch Darragh ("Succession"). The film will be in released In Theaters, on Demand, and Digital October 14th, 2022.

"We're excited to work with Lucky McKee, Stephen Lang, and the film's producing team on another project that is certain to thrill audiences," said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. "The incredibly talented team behind this film has entertained genre film enthusiasts over the years, and OLD MAN is no exception." In OLD MAN, when a lost hiker stumbles upon an erratic old man living in the woods, he could never have imagined the nightmare that awaits. OLD MAN was produced by Aaron B. Koontz (The Pale Door), Cameron Burns (Scare Package), and Ashleigh Snead (The Block Island Sound) on behalf of their production outlet, Paper Street Pictures. Marc Senter (Brawler) is also producing. Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers."