Terrifier 3 – Ice Nine Kills Contribute "A Work Of Art" To The Film

Ice Nine Kills is releasing a new single paying tribute to Art The Clown! "A Work of Art" will be featured in Terrifier 3.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 features a new song by Ice Nine Kills titled "A Work of Art," debuting in the film and music video.

The song and video star Art the Clown, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, premiering at Fantastic Fest and AMC Theaters.

Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills praises the Terrifier franchise, calling Art the Clown a new horror icon.

Terrifier 3, directed by Damien Leone, releases on October 11th, with chaos unleashed in Miles County on Christmas Eve.

Terrifier 3 is about a month away, and fans are getting pumped for the release of the latest adventure starring Art The Clown. One such fan is Spencer Charnas, lead singer of the metal band Ice Nine Kills. Known for producing songs that pay tribute to horror icons such as Michael Myers, Patrick Bateman, and Norman Bates, to name a few, it seems Art is next. The band is contributing a new song to the soundtrack for Terrifier 3, titled 'A Work of Art.' The song will be featured in the film, and a video starring Art himself, David Howard Thornton, will debut at Fantastic Fest next week at the world premiere and again with the first screenings of the film at AMC Theaters on October 10th. The song officially drops on October 11th, the same day as the film.

Terrifier 3 & Ice Nine Kills Are A Match Made In Hell

"The Terrifier franchise gave us Art the Clown, the greatest new horror icon in decades," says Charnas. "We are beyond honored by the invitation to play within the viciously delightful universe Damien Leone and his incredible team have created. The Art and INK fanbases are one and the same, and we heard the screams for this collaboration loud and clear."

In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 comes courtesy of Dark Age Cinema Productions. Phil Falcone Produces, with Lisa Falcone acting as Executive Producer. Co-producers include Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, George Steuber, and Steve Della Salla. Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, and Erick Opeka, Executive Produce for Cineverse. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor also Executive Produce.

