Heretic Gets A Second Trailer From A24 Ahead Of November Release

A24 has shared a new teaser for the highly anticipated horror film Heretic. The film will release in theaters on November 15th.

Starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chole East, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Heretic premiered at TIFF to glowing reviews, with Hugh Grant praised for his creepy performance.

Heretic could generate awards buzz, potentially breaking the mold for horror films at the Oscars.

Heretic is set to be one of the creepier films releasing this fall, and since it is A24 putting it out, you can put money on it being a total mindf$%#. Starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chole East, the film is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. This new trailer is not as creepy as the first one they released earlier this year, but it will still be one to seek out when it releases in November. There is another new poster for the film as well.

Heretic Should Get People Talking

Heretic recently debuted at TIFF to glowing reviews, many praising the job that Hugh Grant does playing an absolutely creepy man. Another thing that people had to say is that it is "very A24". That is music to my ears. So far in 2024, the studio has released Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, MaXXXine, and Sing Sing, to name a few. All reached various levels of acclaim and box office. Still to come this year they have Heretic, Y2K, A Different Man, and the highly-anticipated We Live In Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Many of these titles will be on voters' lips come awards season. This film included.

There could be some buzz coming for Grant to get some Best Actor votes. Without seeing the film, it seems like the TIFF screenings went over exceptionally well, and that festival is widely known to launch many an Oscar campaign. If it really is that good, it would be really nice to see horror breakthrough for some awards attention for once, as they ignore the genre constantly, no matter how good that year's crop of films is. Let's break that mold in 2024.

Heretic will open in theaters on November 15th.

