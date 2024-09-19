Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Czarface, reaction figure, Super7

Super7 Boodega BC Exclusive Reveal: Czarface ReAction Figures

Super7 is running their annual Boodega reveals, and BC is proud to exclusively give you a look at two new Czarface ReAction figures.

Article Summary Super7's Boodega event unveils two exclusive Czarface ReAction figures, perfect for Halloween enthusiasts and collectors.

The new 3.75" Czarface Boy Halloween Kid figure features a retro Halloween costume and a candy bag accessory.

The Czarface superhero figure dazzles in a metallic-orange and-black colorway, complete with a vinyl cape.

Both figures offer five points of articulation and are available for $20 each at the Super7 Store.

Super7 is running its annual Boodega event, where they reveal all of their spooky products for the foreseeable future, and BC is happy to exclusively reveal two new Czarface figures coming to the ReAction line. First up, a Czarface Super7 ReAction Halloween Kid figure. These are a new line of awesome 3.75-inch figures made to look like kids wearing classic-style Halloween costumes, and who better than Czarface? The second reveal is the superhero ReAction figure, this time in a metallic orange and black colorway. Both will run you $20 a piece and are available now in the Super7 Store. You can check out both figures below as well.

Super7 Czarface Boodega Reveals

Yo! Who doesn't want to be a hip hop superhero for Halloween? This 3.75" scale, articulated Czarface Boy Halloween Kid ReAction Figure features a young trick-or-treater outfitted in a costume inspired by the legendary hip hop artist and the vintage Halloween costumes from the '70s and '80s, and includes a candy bag accessory. You won't need to be tricked into treating yourself to a trip down nostalgia lane with the Czarface Boy Halloween Kids ReAction Figure!

Inspired by the vintage, boxed Halloween costumes with plastic mask and vinyl outfit, and the legendary hip hop artist Czarface

Figure is 3.75" scale with five points of articulation

Includes candy bag accessory

The perfect gift for anyone who just loves Halloween; collect the entire assortment of Halloween Kids ReAction Figures by Super7!

The war-torn streets of Czarlem will be a little safer this spooky season, now that the new Czarface ReAction is here! The latest articulated, 3.75" scale Halloween Czarface ReAction Figure features Earth 808's anti-hero in a festive metallic-orange and -black colorway, with vinyl cape detail. Every hero needs a villain, and every Czarface fan is going to need this Halloween Czarface ReAction Figure in their collection!

Inspired by Hip Hop supergroup Czarface's superhero mascot

Figure is 3.75" scale with five points of articulation

Feature metallic paint detail, with vinyl cape

The perfect gift for any Czarface fan; collect the entire lineup of Hip Hop legend action figures, apparel, and accessories by Super7!

