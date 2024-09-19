Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: nosferatu, robert eggers

The New Nosferatu Poster Teases The Titular Monster

Focus Features has shared a new poster for Nosferatu, which teases the monster's yet-unknown design. The film will be released on December 25th.

Focus, you're walking a thin line here. So far, they have been doing an excellent job of not showing us what the titular monster in Nosferatu looks like, and the marketing has been better for it. The things that go bump in the night become less scary the more you see them, so Focus should do everything it can to keep from showing us this monster before the movie is released in December. This new poster is starting to give us some hints, and while it isn't believable that they would keep the design of the monster hidden until December, it would be a shame if they revealed it in something as widely spread as a poster.

Nosferatu Is A Christmas Movie (Don't @ Me)

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. A new film from Jordan Peele was supposed to be released on December 25, 2024, but that was recently delayed to October 26, 2026, so that clears up the schedule a little bit. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

