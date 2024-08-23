Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: frozen iii, Frozen IV, jennifer lee

Frozen III And Frozen IV Are Being Worked On "At The Same Time"

Disney Animation’s chief creative officer Jennifer Lee has confirmed that they are working on Frozen III and Frozen IV "at the same time."

We knew that Frozen III wouldn't be one movie for a while, but they finally 100% confirmed that that is the case during the big D23 Showcase presentation earlier this month. However, there were still some details that people didn't know, like whether this would be a Part One and Part Two title situation or anything like that. It sounds like things are still very early on in development. However, we do have some new details thanks to an interview with Disney Animation's chief creative officer, Jennifer Lee, with Fandango (via The Playlist). She confirmed that the films, which she has called Frozen III and Frozen IV, are being worked on simultaneously. Lee explained, "We are working on 'Frozen IV' at the same time. So, we're working in a room where this half is 'Frozen III,' this half is 'Frozen IV,' we're standing in the middle going back and forth."

However, Lee confirmed that while they might be popping back and forth between Frozen III and Frozen IV, they are still early along. Lee confirmed, "We are not even fully scripted yet; we're in early scripting, so it's too soon to know where the musical language will go."

Finally, during the D23 presentation, where they spoke about Frozen III and Frozen IV, Lee talked about answering some of the questions that they, as creatives and the audience, have been asking since the beginning. These are the things that they are planning to tackle in these next two films. "What we put out today at [D23] is a lot of questions," Lee said. "One of those questions is… 'Who gave Elsa her powers?' And another question is, 'What happened to Hans?' But we put up a lot of questions that will be answered. And that's only the first page of questions [that the films will reckon with]." So it sounds like a lot of these questions will be tieing up the Frozen universe pretty nicely by the end of this fourth movie, but who knows if Frozen IV is being written as an "ending" for this particular corner of storytelling in this world.

