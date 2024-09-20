Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, lionsgate, the crow

The Crow: Check Out An Exclusive BTS Clip From The Film Right Here

Check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Crow, which is now available to rent or buy to watch at home.

The Crow is now available to watch at home, and the digital release includes several special features. BC is happy to debut some behind-the-scenes footage from the production filming in Prague, which you can watch above. The film stars Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston. The film was directed by Rupert Sanders and released in theaters last month.

The Crow Is Now Available To Watch At Home

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Here is Bill about taking over the iconic role of The Crow: "I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven. But what really drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it toward a modern audience. It's a character I know many revere and have a strong connection to – he is unlike any I've ever taken on before. Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric's story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can't wait for the world to see the film, and I hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

The Crow is now available to watch at home for rent or purchase on your preferred digital service.

