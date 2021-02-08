M. Night Shyamalan Debuts Trailer For Old During The Super Bowl

Old debuted during the Super Bowl tonight, and the newest M. Night Shyamalan film left us scratching our heads and with a ton of questions. The film stars an impressive ensemble cast, including Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, and Thomasin McKenzie. Featuring an odd premise, this looks to continue the career resurgence of the Spilt and Sixth Sense director. Check out the Old trailer below.

Old Synopsis

"This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+'s Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film's executive producer is Steven Schneider."

Well, he got me. I am really intrigued, and I really didn't want to be. I was not as big a fan of the Unbreakable trilogy as it seemed like the rest of the world was, but this one, and what aging in a day can lead to…this I could see myself enjoying. I have been burned by this guy so many times, though. I don't know, I am in for this, but I am not excited about it.

Old will open in theaters, maybe, this summer.