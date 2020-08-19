Olivia Wilde To Direct a Possible Spider-Woman Movie for Sony

Sony Pictures is full steam ahead when it comes to their universe of Spider-Man characters. Earlier this year, we learned that former Star Trek 4 director S.J. Clarkson was tapped to direct a possible Madame Webb movie, and then we learned that Marc Guggenheim was writing a script based on Jackpot. It sounds like Sony has another character they are planning on bringing to the big screen, and according to Deadline, they have brought in Olivia Wilde to direct it. Wilde earned critical directing acclaim for her debut with Booksmart, which was one of the best movies of 2019. Not only is Wilde directing the film, but she is also writing it with her writing partner Katie Silberman and rumor says they are completely revamping the project from the ground up. Amy Pascal is set to produce, and Rachel O'Connor will executive produce.

The movie is being called female-centered, and while it isn't confirmed, the current rumors suggest that it could be a Spider-Woman movie. Multiple characters in the Marvel universe have held the title of Spider-Woman, but one of the most well known is probably Jessica Drew. Drew is a character that has a very strange background, but her powers and costume, both the old version and the current one, are pretty iconic. The other major character to hold the title of Spider-Woman is Gwen Stacy, who took on the mantle in an alternate universe. General audiences were introduced to Spider-Gwen, as she is known in the comics, so no one gets confused, in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While there is a chance that Sony could bring Gwen and her amazing costume to live-action, that seems a little less likely just because Gwen already plays such a major role in the animated Spider-Man movies.

At the moment, we don't have any other details, and Sony is commenting on the story, but hopefully, we'll learn more. Personally, this writer loves Jessica Drew and would love to see someone like Wilde bring her to the big screen.