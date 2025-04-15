Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

One Battle After Another: 2 Posters Have Been Released

Warner Bros. has released the first two posters for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's next film, One Battle After Another.

Warner Bros. is having a weird 2025, to say the least. They were in trouble for a couple of months, but A Minecraft Movie seems to be turning things around for them, and they have Sinners out later this week. That movie is getting absolutely stupidly good reviews (which is why I would love to know why you didn't screen it in my city, Warner Bros. Yes, this is a callout), and we can hope people go to the theaters and support it. They have a bunch of stuff on the docket for the rest of the year, but one that you need to keep your eye on is One Battle After Another.

However, there is a good chance Warner won't let you forget about this movie once the marketing kicks in because this is Paul Thomas Anderson's new film, which features a very impressive cast, and you know this is going to be the film they push for the awards season (if it's good and maybe even if it's only mediocre). We got the trailer at the end of March, and a couple of weeks later, we are getting two posters. They are full-sized images of scenes from the film, or at least they both appear to be and that, combined with the simplicity of the logo, makes for two clean but still striking posters. While I know why the "from writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson" is on there, it does make things a bit busy, which is a shame.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

From Writer/Director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Only in cinemas.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, "One Battle After Another." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning in September 2025.

