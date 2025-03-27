Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: one battle after another, paul thomas anderson

One Battle After Another: First Official Trailer Has Been Released

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson's next film, One Battle After Another.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils the first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's film, One Battle After Another.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, and is set for a strategic September 26, 2025 release.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's tone and style, yet keeps plot details tightly under wraps.

Anderson reteams with frequent collaborators for this promising cinematic endeavor, igniting awards season buzz.

Last week, Warner Bros. shifted some release dates around, and during that shift, we found out the title and a new date for director and writer Paul Thomas Anderson's next movie, One Battle After Another. Warner Bros. has put the movie in a decent position for the awards season at the end of September. It's late enough that it won't be forgotten, but it's also early enough that it probably won't get buried either. It has an impressive cast, of course, and the official trailer was released today, along with not much else. There is some casting and crew information in the information section under the video, but if you want any plot hints, you're out of luck. And this trailer has a lot going on with not a lot of coherency. Honestly, a trailer that tells us almost nothing but the vibes is fine and better than what Warner Bros. has been doing to other productions this year.

One Battle After Another: Cast List, Release Date

From Writer/Director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Only in cinemas.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson comes One Battle After Another, starring Academy Award and BAFTA winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oscar and BAFTA winners Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn also star alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as well as Wood Harris and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them directors of photography Michael Bauman and Anderson; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and with music by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, A Paul Thomas Anderson Film, "One Battle After Another." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning in September 2025.

