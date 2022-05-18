One-Of-A-Kind Beauty and the Beast Memorabilia Hits Auction Today

When it comes to supporting casts, Disney has the game on lock. Whether you're into the Belle/Beast pairing in Beauty and the Beast or not (hey, there have to be some Gaston fans out there, eh?), the film makes it impossible not to love the Beast's talking and singing household items. Chip, the cracked teacup, has to be my personal favorite. Before there was Olaf, before there was even Timon and Pumbaa, there was this little cutie from Beauty and the Beast. Now, you can bring a piece of Disney history home by bidding on this original animation drawing sequence featuring Chip and Ms. Potts.

"What? What works? I didn't see anything!" Chip protests, oblivious to the blossoming romance between Belle and Beast. Mrs. Potts soon ushers the adorably confused teacup away to do some chores, giving the lovebirds some privacy. Chip is one of the fan-favorite characters of the 1991 Disney film Beauty and the Beast, with his adorable naivety and spunky personality making him a beloved part of the film's cast. This sequence of 16 animation drawings features 15 images of Chip and one of Mrs. Potts during this scene, starting at about the 53:44 mark of the film. The full-figure images are rendered with blue pencil on 16 field animation paper. Thirteen of the drawings have timing charts, and seven have dialogue notes.

Heritage notes that the drawings are in "Good" condition overall. Specifically, Mrs. Potts' drawing has some staining and wrinkling throughout, and the other drawings have some handling and edge wear, with minor condition notes such as staining on the edges, some toning, and some minor wrinkling. Finally, seven of Chip's drawings have a small chunk of paper missing on their lower edge, far away from the image.

You can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this classic Beauty and the Beast listing.