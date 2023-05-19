Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan On The Black-and-White And Color Switch Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan explains why some of the film is presented in color, and why some of the film is in black-and-white.

Christopher Nolan has a new movie coming out this summer which means it will be a massive topic of conversation as the release date gets closer. There are many aspects of Oppenheimer that sound very up Nolan's alley, while there are others that seem like it might be harder for him to tap into. Either way, it's clear that this is another project he has a lot of passion for, and he is doing something different with it. In the footage that we have seen, we know that the movie will be switching from colored footage and footage in black-and-white, but it hadn't been clear what the difference was between the two. Nolan recently spoke to Total Film and explained why he decided to make this stylistic choice and it actually links back to the script being in in first person which he also recently spoke about.

"I wrote the script in the first person, which I'd never done before. I don't know if anyone has ever done that or if that's a thing people do or not… The film is objective and subjective. The colour scenes are subjective; the black-and-white scenes are objective. I wrote the colour scenes from the first person. So for an actor reading that, in some ways, I think it'd be quite daunting."

That's a really interesting idea, and it's going to be really cool to see how it works in terms of execution. However, the question becomes; if you didn't already know that, will this framing device make sense within the film? Is the film going to find a way to show us that color is subjective and black-and-white is objective? How is Nolan going to do without by showing and not telling? I like this idea, a lot, but I'm worried if it's just a good idea that could stumble when it comes to execution. Now that I know the difference, the real question will be asking someone who sees Oppenheimer but wasn't told what the intent of the switch was and if they got it.

