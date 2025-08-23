Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, orlando bloom, pirates of the caribbean

Orlando Bloom Shares His Thoughts on a Pirates of the Caribbean Return

Orlando Bloom shares his current thoughts about the prospect of returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Article Summary Orlando Bloom is open to returning as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Bloom believes a strong script and the return of the original cast are key to a successful sequel.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed talks with Johnny Depp about possibly returning as Jack Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean’s five films have grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide since 2003.

Even nearly two decades after the first Pirates of the Caribbean film set sail, the franchise continues to captivate fans and generate consistent sequel buzz, and now Orlando Bloom, who played fan-favorite character Will Turner, is re-igniting speculation about what lies beyond the horizon. Because, when speaking to Screen Rant at the 2025 Fan Expo Chicago, Bloom confessed that for any revival to truly resonate, two elements are essential (and being considered). And yes, he's still open to making a return to the franchise.

Bloom tells the outlet, "If the script's amazing. I think the thing that they probably want to try and do, and they're thinking of doing, is how to do it. You know, like, do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I think that the jury's out on how to do it again, but if it was great. Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I'm sure there's a way to create something. I would personally love to see everybody [from the original films] back."

Fans have already expressed enthusiasm about the prospect, which also mirrors the thoughts of longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who recently revealed ongoing talks with Johnny Depp about returning as Captain Jack Sparrow. And Bruckheimer basically echoed Bloom's sentiment: strong writing and the return of the original cast could anchor a successful revival.

Pirates of the Caribbean Box Office Performance

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga first launched with The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003 and has since expanded to five theatrical entries. Financially, the franchise has been a colossal success. To date, the five films have collectively grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide. And the 2006 sequel Dead Man's Chest, which stands as the highest-grossing of all, earned over $1.066 billion during its run. The fifth and most recent film (which dropped in 2017) didn't quite live up to the success of its predecessors but still managed to earn a commendable $790 million during its box office run. Naturally, this financial momentum, paired with enduring audience affection for characters like Jack Sparrow and Will Turner, continues to fuel interest in what comes next.

With two scripts reportedly in development, one featuring Johnny Depp and another omitting him, the franchise's future hangs in the balance. Do you think a legacy sequel is the way to go for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?

