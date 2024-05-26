Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, jerry bruckheimer, johnny depp, pirates of the caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Talks Johnny Depp Casting

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer shares that there are still conversations happening regarding Johnny Depp's return.

The Pirates franchise has earned over $4.5 billion, with the latest film grossing $700 million.

Potential for a franchise reboot as well as discussions about different spin-off entries.

Fans are left wondering whether Depp will reprise his iconic role in future Pirates films.

With five films, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become a hugely popular cinematic staple for Disney that's been merchandised in nearly every way imaginable — impressively raking in more than $4.5 billion across all theatrical releases. And when we last saw the franchise in 2017 (through the fifth entry, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), it amassed more than $700 million, leaving plenty of wiggle room for more action-packed stories.

However, despite the obvious opportunity for profit and the studio's general desire to keep the franchise alive, it's been rather difficult to pinpoint the next move for the film series. Some hope for new tales and others look for classic reunions. So, where does that leave the franchise's overarching lead, Johnny Depp? Here's what a longtime producer of the film series had to say.

Jerry Bruckheimer is Still Speaking to Johnny Depp About the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer discussed the next installment of the franchise. They explained that there are ongoing conversations about the involvement of the original protagonist. Bruckheimer admits, "If it was up to me [regarding Depp's return to the franchise], of course. I love having Depp… He's a great actor and a good friend…" He then cautiously adds, "I've certainly spoken to him, but we'll see what happens." In March of this year, the producer also suggested that the sixth installment could be a reboot, so at this point, who really knows what the movie will look like when they choose to move forward?

On the other hand, there are also several discussions about spin-off entries (like Margot Robbie's potentially scrapped project), and regardless of Depp's choice, it seems pretty clear that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has a lot of life left. Do you hope to see Depp return to his fan-favorite role?

