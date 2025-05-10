Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, orphan, orphan 3, orphan: first kill

Orphan Star Talks a Possible Third Installment

The star of Orphan and Orphan: First Kill offers fans an update about the likelihood of getting a third installment.

Article Summary Isabelle Fuhrman reveals updates on a possible third Orphan movie, exciting franchise fans worldwide.

Orphan: First Kill's success has sparked interest in exploring more of Esther's unsettling backstory.

Fuhrman hints at a script for Orphan 3 that could connect both prequel and sequel storylines creatively.

Discussions with producers continue, keeping hopes high for Orphan 3 and Esther’s chilling return.

The Orphan franchise, known for its chilling psychological horror, is potentially poised for a third installment following the surprising success of its 2022 prequel, Orphan: First Kill.

The original 2009 film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, introduced audiences to Esther, a seemingly innocent nine-year-old adoptee with a shocking secret—revealed to be a 33-year-old woman named Leena Klammer, played masterfully by Isabelle Fuhrman. The prequel, directed by William Brent Bell, delved deeper into Esther's origins, earning praise for its bold twists and Fuhrman's return, despite the 13-year gap. Now, maintaining the sequel's momentum, fans are currently eager for Orphan 3, fueled by recent reports and Fuhrman's enthusiasm about another Esther story.

Orphan Star Says Conversations About a Third Film are Ongoing

In an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, Fuhrman shared exciting updates about the threequel's progress, stating, "It's early stages, but it's definitely rumbling. I just went to my first horror convention, I think it was two or three weeks ago, and it was so cool to meet so many fans of Orphan. People dressed up came from all over to see me, and to talk to me about the movie, and ask questions. For me, it feels like such a great thing to make another film for the fans, because they seem to really want it. I would love to do it, and the script that I read was fantastic. So, I hope that we get to make the movie. Everything is always in stages, takes some time, but it would be great. It would be really, really great."

While potential plot details remain under wraps, Orphan: First Kill opened up the opportunity to explore several side stories in Esther's chaotic existence. However, recent comments from Fuhrman have also suggested that a third film could act as both a prequel and a sequel to the original, which suggests that Esther's apparent demise in the first installment could still be retconned in the future. And honestly, that wouldn't be the worst idea either. Let's get Esther into some more modern stories to really see what she's capable of, having possibly escaped death (again). Do you think we need an Orphan 3?

