Pacific Theatres and Arclight Cinemas Won't Be Reopening

Some landmarks in Hollywood are not going to be reopening after being closed for over a year. Movie theaters have been something that is hard to try and do in a pandemic because people want to eat therefore they want to take off their masks. Some theaters have tried to make it work but others haven't been able to pull it off. We've all been happy to see the box office get some movement with Godzilla vs. Kong that it came as kind of a shock that, according to a statement posted to Deadline, the classic Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, including the Cinerama Dome theater, won't be reopening. The parent company of Decurion has issued a statement about the closures. Deadline speculates that the parent company has handed the keys back to landlords on all of the Arclight and Pacific properties. This doesn't mean that the company is bankrupt but that they are "part of a thick lease negotiation. What happens in this instance is that the landlord decides which keys to keep and which they'd like to return to the exhibitor." If these theaters really do close for good Hollywood will be losing a serious landmark, losses that will be felt from the entire community. Read the full statement below:

After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations. This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward. To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers. To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.