EXCLUSIVE: Hear Two Tracks From The Soundtrack To Thriller Parallel

Vertical's new film Parallel is being this Friday, and it has a really cool hook to it. Sci-fi fans will dig this multi-verse story, where a group of people find a mirror that allows them access to said multiverse. When they decide to take things from there to better their lives in their own world, things predictably head towards disaster. Parallel stars Aml Ameen, Martin Wallström. Georgia King, Mark O'Brien, Alyssa Diaz with David Harewood and Kathleen Quinlan. The score is done by Edy Lan, who has also scored such films as Threshold and Immune. We are excited to debut two exclusive tracks from the score to Parallel, which you can hear down below.

Parallel Synopsis & Poster

"A group of friends stumble upon a mirror that serves as a portal to a "multiverse," but soon discover that importing knowledge from the other side in order to better their lives brings increasingly dangerous consequences. Starring Aml Ameen, Martin Wallström. Georgia King, Mark O'Brien, Alyssa Diaz with David Harewood and Kathleen Quinlan. Directed by Isaac Ezban."

This seems like it could be a really fun watch, and I think we are all in the mood for a really good sci-fi film. In this crazy film year, there hasn't really been that one solid hard sci-fi premise film released, and Parallel might just be the one we have been waiting for. I am also getting a Limitless vibe from it, and that can only be a good thing. At least we know the score is going to kick-ass, right?

Vertical Entertainment will release Parallel this Friday. Make sure to try and check it out; it looks like it will be a solid watch and more than worth your time.