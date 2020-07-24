Paramount Delays A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick to 2021

The writing for the 2020 movie season might be on the wall kids. Paramount Pictures has already had to delay A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick have both already had to delay their release date once due to COVID-19 but it seems that Paramount is getting cold feet when it comes to two of their big movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has announced that both of them are moving from their late 2020 release dates to 2021. A Quiet Place Part II was originally supposed to come out in March and was one of the first major movies to get delayed. It got a new release date of September 4, 2020 back when everyone thought that September was going to be late enough for release dates. Today they announced that they are moving the movie to April 23, 2021, which is nearly a year after it was initially supposed to come out.

The other big movie that was supposed to come out last month Top Gun: Maverick and got moved to December 2023, 2020. Paramount has decided to move the film to the summer to July 1, 2021, putting it back in the summer where a movie like this belongs. Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that needs the box office to make up for a substantial budget.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters," Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said in a statement. Added his international colleague Mark Viane, "we are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

To think that we were all side-eyeing Universal Pictures back when they delayed F9 a year but it seems like they were ahead of things when it comes to release dates they were ahead of the game. Earlier today, Disney pulled Mulan from the schedule entirely and delayed Star Wars and the 578457843 Avatar sequels and Tenet was also pulled from the schedule and delayed The Conjuring 3 too.