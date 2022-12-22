Paramount Home Video Wants To Stuff Your Stockings This Year

Paramount Home Video has had a heck of a year with releases on Blu-ray, still delivering for us that will not let physical media die. Even cooler, they put out special editions, including Steelbooks, of shows that are on Paramount+; that way, they can be seen by people without a subscription. Smart. They sent us over a bunch of box sets for a gift guide to show you, and we just know our families will enjoy finding these wrapped up under the tree this year.

Paramount Has Good Quality Discs Too

First up, for all you Trekkies out there, they have the latest seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Picard available, both with special features that you cannot watch on that pest streaming service.

Your mom's favorite edgy show, Ray Donovan, was crazy popular for Showtime, and I had no idea that it ran for as long as it did, let alone that there was also a movie. Thanks for that info, Paramount. This set is the complete series, plus the film as well.

The original Charmed is also now available as a complete series on Blu-ray and looking better than ever. Time to upgrade all those DVD sets from years ago.

For you horror/thriller fans, the Jordan Peele Twilight Zone is available as a complete series, and the first season of the best show your friends are all watching, Yellowjackets, is also available.

Finally, two Showtime classics have their latest seasons available. Billions lost its lead and didn't lose a step in its sixth season, while Dexter Morgan gets a proper send-off with the New Blood mini-series Steelbook release.

All of these are available in stores and online right now, and you still have time to get something they can enjoy for hours wrapped up and under the tree this year.