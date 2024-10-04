Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: naked gun, Paramount Pictures, running man, smurfs

Paramount Pictures Has Shifted A Large Portion Of Its 2025 Slate

Paramount Pictures has shifted the release dates of several of its 2025 films, including the Running Man reboot, Smurfs, Naked Gun, and more.

Article Summary Paramount reshuffles 2025 releases; Running Man face off with Wicked in November

Award-season film on Munich crisis slated for limited release in November 2024

Vicious moves to February 2025, promising a thrilling existential tale

Smurfs and Naked Gun's strategic date switches for a successful summer run

Paramount Pictures is shifting its 2025 pretty considerably. The studio isn't exactly having a great fall season so far. While Transformers One is fantastic, the movie has difficulty finding an audience. Smile 2 has the chance to do well, but there is also the worry that the first film was horror lightning in a bottle. Gladiator II is right around the corner and is trying to recoup that reported $300 million budget. Finally, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set for December and is probably the most sure thing they have coming out. Deadline is reporting that some major projects are getting shifted around as the studio heads in 2025. One of the big ones is Edgar Wright's reboot of The Running Man starring Glenn Powell and, according to The Hollywood Reporter today, Katy O'Brien. The film is dated November 21, 2025, meaning yet another Paramount property is going toe to toe with Wicked as that is the same date as Wicked: Part Two. Warner Bros. also has an untitled film on that date as well. November is always a battleground.

It's not just 2025 films that got some tweaking. September 5 is being touted as the studio's entry into the awards season and shows the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis from the point of view of an ABC Sports Crew set to cover the event. The film had its debut at the Venice Film Festival in August. Tim Fehlbaum directed it and starred Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, and more. The film has been given a limited release date of November 29, 2024, and will open wide on December 13, 2024. That is fairly common for awards season films, but as we have said, those weeks are particularly busy. Sometimes, awards season movies have a hard time finding an audience among the blockbusters, no matter how good they are.

Vicious is moving up from August 8, 2025, to February 28, 2025, as Deadline says, "because it's ready, we hear." The summary provided says this film follows, "A woman spends the night fighting for her existence as she slips down a rabbit hole contained inside a gift from a late-night visitor." It stars Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda, Klea Scott, and Emily Mitchell. February is a weird time of month, but far from the dead zone people used to see it as.

The new Smurfs animated film is also shifting its release date to primetime July 18, 2025. Animated movies and summer are where the big bucks are, so Paramount must think they have a winner, and considering the voice cast, they very well might. The cast consists of Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. Finally, the Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson is moving away from prime as it shifts its release date from July 18, 2025, to August 1, 2025. That's not a bad idea; an animated film stands a much better chance in July, and a reboot like this, if it's good, can do well in August regardless of whether the kids are still home for the summer or not.

