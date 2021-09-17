Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Trailer Debuts, On Paramount+ Oct. 29

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is the latest film in the found-footage franchise from Paramount and Blumhouse, and the trailer just debuted online. The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ on October 29th. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) wrote the script, and William Eubank is in the director's chair for this installment, the first in the franchise since 2015. The film stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown. You can check out the teaser trailer for the movie down below.

Paranormal Activity Returns With A Period Piece?

Huh. Well, I can honestly say that making this a period piece was unexpected. Though maybe it is a commune of some kind? Could time travel be involved somehow, since the characters in the trailer discover some sort of weird tunnel? Maybe they fall through time to see the beginning of the evil entity or demon. I don't know, but I do know that they have piqued my interest. Landon also wrote three previous installments of the Paranormal Activity series, so he is no stranger to what these films are. I still have not seen Underwater, so I am not sure what Eubank is bringing to the table.

All in all, though, I am glad this is coming straight to streaming. Theaters, in my opinion, are just not an option at the moment, and horror fans who do not feel comfortable heading to a screening can now enjoy this on Halloween weekend at home. Between this and Halloween Kills getting a day and date release on Peacock, this spooky season is going to be a great one to curl up on the couch under a blanket with the lights out and getting scared. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is streaming on Paramount+ starting October 29th.