Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson Tease an Ambitious The Conjuring Sequel

We're quickly approaching the third chapter in The Conjuring universe, and while we've been promised the "darkest chapters" with previous films like The Nun, however, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is aiming to change the landscape of the franchise.

Based on a true story, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It follows the real-life duo of the Warrens as they take on a case involving a man who was tried for murder and ultimately blamed his crimes on demonic possession. With the film following this particular crime, we're introducing the justice system to the world of The Conjuring outside of a few police inclusions – and this will involve Ed and Lorraine attempting to convince skeptics.

The film is outside of the typical Conjuring universe stories, but when you're so far into a franchise, it's important to challenge yourself. Now that we've witnessed their work for the past few years as the Warrens, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmiga (Ed and Lorraine) recently spoke up about the film's intentional shift to Bloody Disgusting, and explained, "I think James [Wan], those conversations that we had early on in the first one, where you knew you'd get to the scares, but you knew you had to build the character and the relationships. It's our version of Ed and Lorraine; we don't know who they were behind closed doors. When you know you can center around that, I think it frees you up to go as dark as you want in the other aspects because you get to balance it out. Because I would say that this film probably had some of the darkest moments of any in the universe."

Farmiga goes on to add to the excitement and elaborates about her place in the film, sharing, "I also can tell you that this is some of the biggest stuff I've ever had to play in my career. Like operatic, it's epic. The emotional scope of this character, not only, I mean, I've never had to consider a characters' spiritual prowess. When you're denouncing demons, you're like, this stuff is huge! Her clairvoyance gets put to the test, and we get to see other aspects of her clairvoyance."

You'll be able to check out The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on HBO Max and in theaters beginning June 4.