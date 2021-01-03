Patty Jenkins Talks Balancing Wonder Woman 3, Rogue Squadron, and More

Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 dropped on HBO Max and got a limited theatrical release, Warner Bros. announced that they were fast-tracking Wonder Woman 3 with star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins both set to return. That is good news for fans of Wonder Woman, but it was a little concerning because earlier that same month, Lucasfilm announced that Jenkins was going to direct Rogue Squadron, and that movie has a Christmas 2023 release date. Then we all collectively remembered that Jenkins and Gadot are both on board for Cleopatra, which is a whole different can of problematic worms that we won't get into at this time. That movie has a 2022 release date. None of these movies are small, so it's not like she's balancing an indie project and a blockbuster; Jenkins is balancing these massive projects at the same time and a limited TV show as well. That is one hell of a workload, and Collider asked Jenkins about how she is going to work on all of these projects at the same time.

You can never do it in one year. You could never do a good Star Wars movie in one year or a good Cleopatra in one year. I think each of those movies take two years probably. But I do think, as I even learned on the two Wonder Woman's, I already had sold a limited TV series that I was in love with when they decided to move the Wonder Woman 1984 release date up. So suddenly it was happening on top of each other. And I was actually able to write a huge treatment and have a bunch of creative meetings and go off and do my show while pre-production was happening for Wonder Woman 1984. So, there are a lot of ways. Certainly, until I'm on set shooting Star Wars, I could be developing all sorts of other things and pushing them forward. It is actually possible. So, I think that's apparently how people do it, do multiple things at one time, which I'm usually pretty singularly focused, but I'm getting better at this all the time.

That is still a lot for one director, and all three of those movies are for different studios [Wonder Woman 3 is Warner Bros., Rogue Squadron is Lucasfilm/Disney, Cleopatra is Paramount Pictures], so it's not like two projects at the same studio and they could move things around as needed. All three of these studios are going to want to compete with each other on some level even if none of them are coming out the same year. Wonder Woman 3 doesn't have a release date, but there is a decent chance it could come out the same year as Rogue Squadron. You have to wonder if one of these projects slips through the cracks and which one it could be. We'll have to see what happens over the next two to three years.

Summary: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It was released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.