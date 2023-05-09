Pedro Pascal To Star In Weapons, New Film From Zach Cregger Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger's next project, Weapons, has cast The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.

Barbarian was one of those horror movies that came out of nowhere and took everyone by storm. It screened early for fans and some critics in July 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con, so there was plenty of hype by the time the movie came out the following September. It didn't light the box office on fire; it made just over $45 million worldwide, but it had a small budget of $4 million and was praised by critics and audiences. So it's good to see that director Zach Cregger's next project not only started a bidding war but also managed to pick up a major star already. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cregger's new release will star Pedro Pascal, was won by New Line in January, and is called Weapons.

THR goes out of its way to mention that Cregger's deal for Weapons is pretty old school in that it had a stipulation that guaranteed a green light and a theatrical release. Considering how often horror needs to fight to justify going to theaters, even as they continue to do extremely well in theaters [See: Scream VI, Smile, Evil Dead Rise, and many more]. That's pretty awesome to hear for Cregger, who seemed to enjoy scaring the crap out of a theater full of people with Barbarian because no matter how you might feel about the genre, there is something about watching a scary movie with a crowd.

Pascal is also a great get for Weapons. To say that he's been on a winning streak in the last couple of years would be doing a disservice to the words "winning streak." While most of Pascal's biggest success stories in recent days have been on streaming and on television with massive shows like The Mandalorian, The Last Of Us, and Narcos, Pascal has also been in several big movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Wonder Woman 1984. We don't know much about the movie so far, but it is eyeing a fall start date. It is described as an "interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson." All righty, then.