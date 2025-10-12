Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, NYCC, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: Sequel Is Bigger In Every Way BTS Featurette, Poster

The cast and crew of Mortal Kombat II say they are going bigger in every way possible in a new behind-the-scenes featurette. We also got a new poster.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II unveils a new behind-the-scenes featurette and official poster at New York Comic Con.

The sequel’s release date has shifted from October 2025 to May 15, 2026, for a stronger box office window.

Filmmakers promise more action, bigger set pieces, and IMAX-level spectacle in the upcoming installment.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema remain confident in the film’s potential, with no indication of production delays.

Mortal Kombat II, making an appearance at New York Comic Con this weekend, makes a lot of sense, or it did before the release date change from October 2025 to May 2026. This panel would have been the final push before the film was released in two weeks. Instead, it's just some marketing and a panel for a movie that is seven months away. The good news, for fans at least, is that the delay doesn't appear to be related to reshoots or anything like that. It sounds like Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema think they have a winner, and they want to give it the best opportunity to thrive. It sounds like the panel went over pretty well with the fans who attended, and we got a new poster out of it with a sick-looking logo featuring a ton of weapons from all of the characters.. We also got a new behind-the-scenes featurette talking about how they are doing every aspect of this film bigger than the last one, and that includes being shot on IMAX.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on May 15, 2026..

