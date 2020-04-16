PETA Urges Thor to Go Vegan to Lose Weight for Thor: Love and Thunder

The activist group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has a suggestion to help Thor lose weight ahead of the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. PETA suggests that director Taika Waititi uses a vegan die to explain how Thor could drop the weight from Avengers: Endgame to be back in fighting shape for Love and Thunder. A press release from PETA explains that going vegan would both "explain any weight loss and be a natural extension of his compassion for life on Earth." Plus, it would further the organization's goal of eliminating "speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview."

PETA has a Suggestion for Thor: Love and Thunder

"Chris Hemsworth went vegan while filming the original Thor and The Avengers films, and other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Natalie Portman are powered by plants," said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange in the press release. "PETA hopes Taika Waititi will have the god of thunder get in shape and save the planet by keeping animals off his plate."

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. The movie, which will see Portman's Jane Foster pick up the hammer, is set for release in November, 20201. Below, read the letter PETA sent to Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi offering their suggestion.

Dear Taika, We understand that you have a bit of a weight problem on your hands, and PETA is here to help. As we all remember, Thor packed on a few pounds in Avengers: Endgame, so the question consuming Marvel fans across the Nine Realms is how our favorite thunder god will return to his Ragnarockin' bod in your upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. We suggest taking a page from Chris Hemsworth's own playbook and exploring what would happen if Thor tried going vegan. According to his personal trainer, Hemsworth went vegan while filming the original Thor and Avengers films, developing a particular taste for beans and veggie burgers. Perhaps if Thor took the Bifrost Bridge to our world, he might get inspired by plant-based Avengers, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and that battle armor would start fitting a little more comfortably. If Thor is serious about protecting the Earth, going vegan makes a lot of sense—axing animal products from his diet could save more than 1,000 gallons of water, 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, and 30 square feet of forest each day as well as the lives of nearly 200 animals a year! By having Thor go vegan, you could easily explain his restored physique while hammering home the benefits of a plant-based diet. Just some food for thought … Best regards, Lewis Crary

Assistant Manager, Animals in Film & Television

PETA